The Spanish Princess: Philippa Gregory Adaptation to Debut in May on Starz

Starz has officially set a date for its next trip to Tudor England.

The Spanish Princess, a limited-series adaptation of two Philippa Gregory novels, will premiere Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c, the premium cabler announced Thursday.

Drawn from Gregory’s bestsellers The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse, the eight-episode Spanish Princess follows Catherine of Aragon (Game of Thrones‘ Charlotte Hope), who has been promised the English throne since she was a child. When her husband, Prince Arthur, dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine — until she devises an audacious plan and sets her sights on the new heir, the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry who will one day rule as King Henry VIII.

“Catherine of Aragon has generally been depicted negatively, as an unwanted and burdensome wife, so this story of her early years as a strong, driven young woman and shrewd political player is a fresh and untold tale,” showrunners Emma Frost and Matthew Graham said in a statement. “We are also especially pleased to be able to bring into the light the inspiring story of people of color in early Tudor England.”

The Spanish Princess is the third Starz project based on Gregory’s works, following The White Queen in 2013 and The White Princess in 2017.

Watch the official trailer for The Spanish Princess below