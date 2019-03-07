Supergirl Photos: Lex Luthor Makes a 'Life-and-Death' Visit to National City

He’s bad, he’s bald and he’s finally blessing us with his presence: Supergirl‘s March 17 episode (The CW, 8/7c) includes the long-awaited arrival of Jon Cryer as iconic DC villain Lex Luthor — and he’s planning a hell of a family reunion.

“Secretly furloughed from prison due to failing health, Lex Luthor visits his sister, Lena, to seek her help finding a cure,” reads the episode’s official logline. “Savvy as ever, Lena is suspicious of Lex’s motives, but when she’s faced with a life and death situation, she must decide how she truly feels about her brother.”

The CW on Thursday released a new batch of photos from Lex’s big debut, in which he examines the top-secret experiments she’s been working on. (Gee, Lex Luthor having access to technology that could grant him superpowers? We can’t imagine anything going wrong with that.)

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said when Cryer’s casting was first announced back in Nov. 2018. “Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

Elsewhere in the March 17 episode, “Supergirl and J’onn face off against Manchester Black, and James’ sister Kelly comes to town.”

