TVLine Items: GoT Vet Joins Harlots, Crazy Ex Star Is Insatiable and More

Alfie Allen‘s post-Game of Thrones life will be full of Harlots: The actor has joined the cast of Hulu’s 18th century-set period drama.

Allen will appear in Season 3 alongside Ash Hunter (The Secret Agent) as the Pincher brothers — Isaac and Hal, respectively — who serve as foes for the women of Soho. Allen’s character “is driven by his ambitions to achieve wealth and power,” per the official description. After returning from the Seven Years’ War, “Isaac wants to take over London. The brothers lease a tavern together, the Saracen’s Head, which serves as a front for their ever-growing pimping business.”

Additionally, Hulu has announced that Season 3 will be released weekly, beginning Wednesday, July 10.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) will recur during Season 2 of Netflix’s Insatiable in an undisclosed role, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Alexandra Daddario (True Detective, White Collar) has joined CBS All Access’ forthcoming series Why Women Kill, about three women living in different decades who are each dealing with infidelity in their marriages, per Deadline. The actress will appear in the 2018 timeline as Jade, the lesbian lover of wife Taylor.

* Netflix has announced that She’s Gotta Have It Season 2 will be released on Friday, May 24.

Remember when I said I would tell y'all when I knew? :) "She's Gotta Have It" season 2, coming May 24 to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/DRoqLjRbe2 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 7, 2019

* On My Block will return for Season 2 on Friday, March 29, Netflix announced Thursday. Watch the announcement video below:

* The Wife Swap revival, which was originally picked up by CMT, will instead air on Paramount Network, beginning Thursday, April 4 at 9/8c.

* The Masked Singer winner T-Pain will host the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14.

* HBO has given a series order to Run, a romantic comedic thriller from Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and frequent collaborator Vicky Jones, per Deadline. The show stars Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) as a woman living a humdrum existence who gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact and take a journey with her oldest flame (Domhnall Gleeson).

* IFC has released a trailer for Brockmire Season 3 (premiering Wednesday, April 3), featuring guest stars J.K. Simmons, Martha Plimpton, Richard Kind, Linda Lavin and Bob Costas:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?