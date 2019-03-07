Gotham Sneak Peek: Bruce and Selina's (Final?) 'Date' Is Full of Surprises

Tonight on Gotham, a “canned dinner” date takes multiple unexpected turns. When all is said and done, will either Bruce or Selina have an appetite for dessert?

In this sneak peek from “The Trial Of Jim Gordon” — written by Ben McKenzie and directed by Erin Richards, and airing on Fox at 8/7c — — Selina (played by Camren Bicondova) is pondering whether the meal she and Bruce just shared was a date date (and looking forward to any future ones) when Bruce quashes the mood with a big announcement.

What decision has he arrived at in the ninth out of this farewell season’s 12 episodes? And how does Selina react? Press play above to find out.

Needless to say, Bruce’s words trigger a bigger discussion — one that is interrupted by the arrival of an uninvited guest!

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode: After Gordon is shot in an attempt to establish a cease-fire, he hallucinates a “trial for his life” that could have quite real and deadly consequences. Meanwhile, Lee has a life-changing moment as Barbara and Penguin consider their next moves.

