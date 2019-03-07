Cobra Kai Season 2 Trailer: It's Johnny vs. Daniel-San in a Battle of the Dojos

Who’s the best (dojo) arooo-oound? We’ll find out when Cobra Kai returns for Season 2 on April 24, with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso squaring off once again… this time as senseis.

In a new Season 2 trailer for YouTube Premium’s Karate Kid sequel — which you can watch above — the newly reborn Cobra Kai’s unlikely triumph last season under Johnny’s tutelage is short-lived: Johnny’s arch-rival Daniel decides to open his own Miyagi-Do dojo to teach karate to the local youth… and he’s not even charging any money! (How does he expect Johnny to make a living, huh?)

Johnny won’t back down, though: “Defeat does not exist in this dojo,” he tells his Cobra Kai students as he and prize pupil Miguel gear up to take down Daniel’s dojo. It’s pretty fun to see Martin Kove back as original Cobra Kai guru John Kreese, barking “Finish him!” at a student — and we also appreciate the moody cover of Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” on the soundtrack. (Plus, who else got emotional when Daniel gazed at that framed photo of Mr. Miyagi?)

“I know how to beat Cobra Kai,” Daniel tells his wife. “I did it thirty years ago. I can do it again.” Johnny might have something to say about that, though.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Cobra Kai Season 2, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.