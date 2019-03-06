NCIS' Pauley Perrette Sets CBS Return, Nabs Female Lead in Jaime Camil-Led Sitcom Pilot From Jane the Virgin EP

Nearly a year after wrapping up her 15-year NCIS run, Pauley Perrette is back in business with CBS. The actress has landed the female lead opposite Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil in Broke, a sitcom pilot from Jane creator Jennie Snyder Urman, TVLine has learned.

The multi-cam project centers on a filthy rich trust fund baby (Camil) who suddenly gets cut off by his father, forcing him and his wife to move in with her estranged sister and share her Reseda condo.

Perrette will play said estranged sister Jackie, a tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom. The manager of a bar, Jackie is feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box and an acetylene torch. She’s not thrilled when her snobby rich sister and husband suddenly show up on her doorstep, but she comes to remember how much she loves her sister and learns to appreciate them both in her life.

Camil will serve as an executive producer on the potential series, along with Alex Herschlag (Will & Grace, Modern Family), who will write the pilot. Additional EPs include Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley, Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri and the aforementioned Snyder Urman. (For more on all the new TV shows in the works for the 2019-20 season, check out TVLine’s Pilot Season guide.)

Shortly after exiting NCIS last May, Perrette claimed she had been the victim of “multiple physical assaults” on the set of NCIS. The actress did not share specifics, but said “a very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine'” has been spreading lies about her and trying to keep her silent. CBS responded to Perrette’s accusations by saying, “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.” Perrette then replied to CBS’ statement, thanking the studio and network for “always [having] my back.”