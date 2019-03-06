One Hundred Years of Solitude Getting Series Adaptation at Netflix

Netflix has acquired rights to Gabriel García Márquez’s seminal novel One Hundred Years of Solitude with an eye toward turning it into a Spanish language series, the streamer announced early Wednesday. Solitude was first published in 1967 and since that time has sold an estimated 50 million copies.

García Márquez’s sons, Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha, will serve as EPs on the series, which will be filmed primarily in Colombia. (García Márquez died in 2014 at the age of 87.)

“For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” said Garcia in a statement. “But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides. We are excited to support Netflix and the filmmakers in this venture, and eager to see the final product.”

“We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with the first filmed adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, a timeless and iconic story from Latin America that we are thrilled to share with the world,” said Francisco Ramos, Netflix’s VP of Spanish Language Originals. “We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform.”