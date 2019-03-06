Pilot Castings: Kyle MacLachlan Joins Patricia Heaton Sitcom, This Is Us and Great News Alums Team Up and More

Kyle MacLachlan is trading in his FBI badge for a stethoscope: The Twin Peaks veteran will co-star alongside Emmy winner Patricia Heaton in the CBS comedy pilot Carol’s Second Act, our sister site Variety is reporting.

The pilot stars Heaton as a woman who, after raising two kids and retiring as a teacher, decides to pursue a new career as a doctor. MacLachlan will play Dr. Frost, a senior attending physician who takes an immediate liking to Carol. In addition to returning to star in Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival, MacLachlan has recently appeared on Portlandia, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Good Wife.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Michael Angarano (This Is Us) and Briga Heelan (Great News) are set to headline the CBS comedy pilot To Whom It May Concern, with Angarano starring as Evan, a guy who sets out to accomplish a list of challenges he wrote for himself years ago in an effort to turn around his banal life. Heelan will play Evan’s best friend Kate, the entrepreneurial co-owner of the city’s coolest pierogi shop.

* Peter Gallagher (The O.C.) and John Clarence Stewart (Luke Cage) have joined the cast of the NBC musical pilot Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, starring Jane Levy as a woman who can hear people’s thoughts as elaborate musical numbers. Gallagher will play Zoey’s father Mitch, and Stewart will play Simon, a marketing exec at Zoey’s company.

* Victor Rasuk (Stalker, How to Make It in America) has landed the male lead in the ABC drama pilot The Baker and the Beauty, about an unlikely romance between a blue-collar baker (Rasuk) and an international superstar (Dynasty‘s Nathalie Kelley).

Keep up with all the latest pilot pickups and casting news with TVLine’s Pilot Season Guide.