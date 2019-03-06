TVLine Items: Arrow Casts Diggle's Mentor, Fear TWD Promotion and More

Diggle is getting a blast from the past on Arrow: Ernie Hudson will guest-star on the CW series as a four-star general of the Defense Intelligence Agency who shares a history with Dig, our sister site Deadline reports.

Hudson appears in Episode 19, titled “Spartan,” when Dig and the general are forced to reconnect for a Team Arrow mission despite unresolved tension from their past.

Hudson — who next co-stars in the Spectrum drama L.A.’s Finest — is known for his role as Winston Zeddemore in the original Ghostbusters film franchise. The actor’s many small-screen credits include Grace and Frankie, APB, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Oz.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fear the Walking Dead has promoted Alexa Nisenson, who plays former Vultures spy Charlie, to series regular for Season 5, per Deadline.

* Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) will guest-star on Netflix’s forthcoming figure skating drama Spinning Out as a former skater-turned-choreographer.

* Animal Kingdom has tapped Jon Beavers (The Long Road Home) and Grant Harvey (The Crossing, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) to recur during Season 4 as members of a crew who are committing armed robberies up and down the California coast, per Deadline.

* Anthony Stewart Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) has joined star Richard Armitage in the cast of the upcoming Netflix thriller The Stranger, along with Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) and Hannah John-Kamen (Killjoys).

* Epix has released a trailer for the modern noir drama Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Jimmi Simpson and Jacki Weaver. The series premieres Sunday, June 2.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?