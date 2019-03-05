Pilot Castings: Michael Sheen's Killer Gig, Grimm Vet's NBC Drama and More

Michael Sheen‘s new role is lethal: The Masters of Sex vet will co-star in Fox’s police drama pilot Prodigal Son as a notorious serial killer dubbed “The Surgeon,” our sister site Deadline reports.

The project follows Malcolm Bright, a gifted criminal psychologist who knows how killers work — because his father (Sheen) was one of the worst. Malcolm uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop murderers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, an annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Sheen can next be seen in Season 3 of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight and Amazon’s upcoming Good Omens adaptation.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Russell Hornsby (Grimm) will headline the NBC drama Lincoln, playing a New York City police detective obsessed with taking down the serial killer known as the Bone Collector. The casting is in second position to Hornsby’s role on Fox’s Proven Innocent.

* Adan Canto (Designated Survivor) has landed the male lead in the ABC drama The Hypnotist’s Love Story, about a successful hypnotherapist who, after a string of failed romances, is optimistic about her current boyfriend (Canto) until he reveals a disturbing truth: A stalker ex-girlfriend (Emily’s Reasons Why Not‘s Heather Graham) has been following him for years.

* Sara Rue (Bones, Less Than Perfect) has joined the NBC drama Prism, in which each episode will be told through the perspective of a different key person involved in a murder trial. The actress’ character views the trial as her Serial opportunity.

* Aasif Mandvi (Younger, The Brink) has been cast in the CBS drama Evil as a blue-collar contractor who teams with a skeptical clinical psychologist (Westworld‘s Katja Herbers) and a Catholic priest-in-training (Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter) to investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences.

