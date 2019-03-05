Jeopardy! Crowns a Winning Team in the First-Ever 'All-Star Games'

For the past two weeks, 18 of Jeopardy!‘s most beloved contestants have returned to their podiums for a chance to be immortalized as all-stars. And on Tuesday, a winning trio finally emerged victorious.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Jeopardy! All-Star Games, here’s some quick background info: In a first for the long-running game show, players were divided into six teams of three to compete for a $1 million grand prize. There was Team Colby (Colby Burnett, Pam Mueller and Alan Lin), Team Buzzy (Buzzy Cohen, Alex Jacob and Jennifer Giles), Team Julia (Julia Collins, Ben Ingram and Seth Wilson), Team Ken (Ken Jennings, Matt Jackson and Monica Thieu), Team Austin (Austin Rogers, Roger Craig and Leonard Cooper), and Team Brad (Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly and David Madden).

By the time the tournament reached its end, only Teams Ken, Colby and Brad remained standing. And although Team Brad ultimately took home the $1 million grand prize (split three ways), the runners-up didn’t go home empty handed. Team Ken split $300,000 for placing second, while Team Colby came in third with $100,000.

“I don’t think I’m giving away any trade secrets when I say that I was certainly hunting for the Daily Doubles,” Rutter said of his team’s winning strategy. “When you have the lead, the easiest way for your opponents to come back is to find them, so it was a big relief to get them both. After I got [the second Daily Double] right, I knew it would take a heroic effort for the other teams to get back in it, but that’s exactly what Ken and Pam are capable of, so I made sure to stay focused to preserve the runaway.”

