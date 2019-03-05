Freeform Orders Drama Series About Witches in the Military — Watch Teaser

Freeform has ordered to series Motherland: Fort Salem, a one-hour drama set in an alternate version of America where witches have agreed to fight for the U.S. in exchange for an end to their persecution. And no, you did not misread any part of that sentence.

Created by Eliot Laurence (Claws) and executive-produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, the 10-episode series “follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.”

Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) as Raelle, a recruit with “major authority issues”; Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) as Tally, who joins the fight “despite her mother’s passionate disapproval”; Amalia Holm (Playground) as Scylla, a suspicious recruit who is “not what she appears to be”; and Demetria McKinney (The Quad) as Anacostia, a “tough but wryly humorous” drill sergeant.

If this project sounds at all familiar to you, perhaps it’s because TVLine reported on Freeform’s decision to order a pilot way back in Aug. 2016.

Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then drop a comment below: Will you pledge your allegiance to Motherland: Fort Salem?