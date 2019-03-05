America's Got Talent and Ninja Warrior Get Summer Premiere Dates on NBC

NBC has formally set a date for Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union’s debut on America’s Got Talent. The latest additions to the show’s judging panel will be introduced on Tuesday, May 28 (8/7c) when AGT returns for Season 14, TVLine has learned.

As previously reported, Hough and Union will fill the seats left vacant by Heidi Klum and Mel B, neither of whom will return to the show as judges. Also M.I.A. in Season 14 will be Tyra Banks, whose hosting duties will be taken over by Terry Crews, already the host of AGT: The Champions.

Additionally, a new season of American Ninja Warrior will kick off with a special premiere on Wednesday, May 29 (8 pm) before relocating to its regular time slot on Monday, June 10 (8 pm).

This year, Ninja Warrior hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will be joined by Zuri Hall, who will serve as a sideline reporter. According to NBC, “Hall will be on the ground giving viewers an in-depth preview of the course and sharing up-to-the-minute reactions from the crowd. She will also be the first to greet competitors after they have taken on the course with her post-race interviews.”

Will you be checking out AGT or Ninja Warrior this summer? Drop a comment with your thoughts on both returning series below.