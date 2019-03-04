SNL Mocks Dianne Feinstein's Awkward Meeting With Kids in Unaired Sketch

Michael Cohen’s testimony to Congress wasn’t the only political event that Saturday Night Live mocked during its March 2 episode.

In a sketch that was cut from the John Mulaney-led broadcast due to time constraints, the NBC sketch series takes aim at Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who made headlines last week after her uncomfortable conversation with young constituents went viral.

In the original Feb. 22 video, a group of children met with Feinstein in her office and urged her to support the Green New Deal, a piece of legislation that, among other things, would address the pressing issue of climate change. Feinstein’s response was viewed by many as dismissive and condescending. (“You come in here and you say, ‘It has to be my way or the highway,'” Feinstein had told the children. “I don’t respond to that.”)

SNL‘s parody (embedded above) features Cecily Strong as the long-serving senator, who attempts to do damage control by having a calmer, more understanding chat with a new group of young men and women. Naturally, Feinstein’s efforts quickly go off the rails — and stay there.

“I don’t come into your first-grade classroom and knock the Elmer’s glue out of your mouth, do I?” Strong’s Feinstein asks a bright-eyed girl at one point. “So why don’t you stay in your lane and step the f—k off?” (To the senator’s credit, at least she knows she’s gone too far.)

Watch the unaired sketch in full above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!