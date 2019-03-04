Pilot Castings: Fran Drescher's NBC Comedy, Dynasty Vet to ABC and More

After looking after three kids as The Nanny, Fran Drescher is now the one in need of taking care of: The actress will co-star in the NBC comedy pilot Uninsured, our sister site Variety reports.

In the multi-cam project, young parents Dave (played by Happy Endings‘ Adam Pally) and Rebecca (SNL‘s Abby Elliot) end up taking care of Dave’s parents, who have mishandled their finances and need help to pay down a sizable debt.

Drescher’s Linda is a mother and grandmother who loves her kids and grandkids as much as she loves reminding people she’s from Brooklyn.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline and Variety:

* Nathalie Kelley (Dynasty, The Vampire Diaries) will headline the ABC romantic comedy The Baker and the Beauty, about an unlikely love story between a simple baker and an international superstar (Kelley).

* Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist) has joined the NBC thriller Emergence, in which a sheriff (Fargo‘s Allison Tolman) takes in a young child (Billions‘ Alexa Skye Swinton) that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident. Yeoman will play an investigative reporter for Reuters.

* Emily Osment (Young & Hungry) has landed a role in Fox’s untitled drama about only child Julia (American Dreams‘ Brittany Snow), whose life is turned upside down when she finds out her father used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. Osment and Megalyn Echikunwoke (Damien, Arrow) will portray Julia’s lone two sisters.

* Jane Curtin (3rd Rock From the Sun) has joined the ABC family comedy United We Fall, about Bill and Joe, two people with young children and overzealous extended families. Curtin will co-star as Bill’s extremely judgmental mother, who never moved out of his home after recovering from a health scare.

* Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Man Seeking Woman) has been cast in the ABC drama Until the Wedding as the roommate and best friend of Olivia Thirlby’s character.

Keep up with all the latest pilot pickups and casting news with TVLine’s Pilot Season Guide.