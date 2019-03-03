The Voice's Janice Freeman Dead at 33

Janice Freeman, who competed on Season 13 of NBC’s The Voice, died on Saturday from an apparent blood clot. She was 33.

According to TMZ, Freeman was in her Pasadena, Calif. home when she complained to her husband Dion that she couldn’t breathe. He performed CPR until the paramedics arrived, then Freeman was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Freeman was a cervical cancer survivor. She reportedly suffered from multiple health issues, including lupus.

As one of the Season 13’s contestants, Freeman was coached by Miley Cyrus. She made it to the Top 11 before she was eliminated.