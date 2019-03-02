Arrow Sneak Peek: Oliver Offers Emiko Help With Her Own Revengenda

When The CW’s Arrow resumes Season 7 this Monday, Oliver offers to help half-sister Emiko with her own revenge mission. But will the bull-headed new Green Arrow accept?

In the above sneak peek from the 14th episode of Season 7, titled “Brothers & Sisters” and airing Monday at 8/7c, Oliver (played by Stephen Amell) shows up at Emiko’s secret-ish lair, where he promptly offers her a pointer on her combat technique. Oliver then gets around to the business at hand — intel he has procured on a shooting that she is looking into. Is Ollie telling savvy Emiko (Sea Shimooka) anything she doesn’t already know?

Despite the less-than-warm welcome, Oliver brings up Emiko’s own greater mission, to seek justice for her slain mother. Will Emiko appreciate that Oliver, too, tragically lost his mom, and accept the assistance of his particular set of SCPD-sanctioned skills? Press play above to find out.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, after months of covertly pursuing Dante, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) finally have a solid lead on the elusive terrorist, so they deploy the ARGUS Ghost Initiative to apprehend him.

