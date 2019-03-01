TVLine Items: Twilight Zone Adds Rogen, OLTL Fave to Days and More

Seth Rogen is the latest performer to enter The Twilight Zone: The actor will appear in an episode of CBS All Access’ upcoming revival of the classic anthology series, debuting Monday, April 1 with two installments. The series will then be available weekly on Thursdays, beginning April 11.

The new iteration of The Twilight Zone hails from executive producers Jordan Peele (Get Out), who also serves as host/narrator, and Simon Kinberg (The Gifted, Legion). Previously announced guest stars include Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams and Steven Yeun.

Rogen starred in the NBC series Freaks and Geeks, but more recently has been exec-producing shows such as Black Monday, Preacher, Future Man and the upcoming Amazon comic book adaptation The Boys.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Robin Strasser (One Life to Live, Passions) has joined the cast of Days of Our Lives, DaytimeConfidential.com reports. No character details or first air date have been revealed at this time.

* Kelly Clarkson will return to host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, airing live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

* Animal Kingdom‘s Sohvi Rodriguez, who recurred as Mia during Season 3, has been promoted to series regular ahead of Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Justin Bartha (The Good Fight) will co-star in Syfy’s dark comedy pilot (Future) Cult Classic, about a group of teens whose community is rocked by a 1990s slasher-movie obsessed serial killer, per Deadline. The actor will play a formerly successful true-crime novelist and the father of Emily Alyn Lind’s character.

* Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3) has been cast in Amazon’s hourlong genre series Tales From the Loop, based on the acclaimed sci-fi art of Simon Stålenhag, per Deadline. The show explores the townspeople who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe.

* Hanelle Culpepper, the director of two Star Trek: Discovery episodes thus far, is set to helm the first two episodes of CBS All Access’ upcoming untitled Star Trek series featuring Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard. She thus becomes the first woman to direct the launch episode of a Star Trek series.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?