Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Watch First Minute of Series Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists wastes no time laying the groundwork for its big murder mystery, sealing the victim in a body bag within the first minute of the PLL spinoff’s series premiere (March 20, 8/7c).

Fortunately, we can offer a first look at that opening scene, which includes this unsettling voiceover from Ava (played by Sofia Carson): “Welcome to Beacon Heights University, where excellence is not an option, it’s a requirement. Ranked as one of the most challenging programs in the US, the students here are the best and the brightest. If you thought getting in was hard, keeping up is even harder. At BHU, we’ll do whatever it takes to stay on top. We thrive under pressure and strive for perfection. But no one’s perfect, and the pressure is building to a breaking point. And someone is about to snap… and kill.”

Underscored by a string rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” — which is something all Pretty Little Liars need to develop if they want to survive — the opening minute also introduces us to cellist Dylan (played by Eli Brown) and future politician Caitlin (played by Sydney Park), two of the “perfectionists” at the heart of the show’s mystery.

