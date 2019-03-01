Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five Miniseries Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has set a Friday, May 31 release date for When They See Us, filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s four-part limited series about the Central Park Five, a group of teens of color who 30 years ago were wrongly convicted of rape.

When They See Us will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — who in the spring of 1989 were first questioned about the incident. The series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

“In 1989, five black and brown teen boys were wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit and branded The Central Park Five, a moniker that has followed them since that time,” DuVernay (Selma), who created and directed the four-parter, said in a statement. “In 2019, our series gives the five men a platform to finally raise their voices and tell their full stories. In doing so, Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef also tell the story of many young people of color unjustly ensnared in the criminal justice system. We wanted to reflect this perspective in our title, embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker.”

When They See Us‘ cast includes Michael K. Williams (Boardwalk Empire), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), John Leguizamo (Bloodline), Felicity Huffman (American Crime), Niecy Nash (Claws), Blair Underwood (L.A. Law), Chris Jackson (Bull), Joshua Jackson (Fringe), Omar J. Dorsey (Queen Sugar), Famke Janssen (Hemlock Grove), Aurora Perrineau (Chasing Life), William Sadler (Power), Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico), Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) and others.