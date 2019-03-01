Pilot Castings: Michael Emerson Gets Evil, UnREAL Vet's Comedy and More

Michael Emerson is headed back to CBS: The Person of Interest vet has joined the network’s drama pilot Evil, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project follows a skeptical female clinical psychologist (Westworld‘s Katja Herbers), a priest-in-training (Luke Cage star Mike Colter) and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Emerson — who won an Emmy for his work on Lost and recently recurred on Arrow — will play Townsend, an expert witness for the defense in a mass-murder case who might be an agent of evil.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Freddie Stroma (UnREAL) will co-star in the NBC workplace comedy Like Magic, about an optimistic young woman (Station 19‘s Jee Young Han) who wants to be a headlining magician at The Magic Palace. Stroma will portray the establishment’s overworked entertainment director.

* Olivia Thirlby (Goliath) and E.J. Bonilla (Bull, Unforgettable) will headline the ABC drama Until the Wedding, which explores how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives.

* Chloe Wepper (Good Trouble), David Alpay (The Vampire Diaries) and Brooke Smith (Grey’s Anatomy) have joined the NBC drama Prism, in which each episode will be told through the perspective of a different key person involved in a murder trial.

