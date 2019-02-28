RuPaul's Drag Race Video: Manila Luzon Returns in Season 11 Premiere

Following an excruciating 13-day hiatus, RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning to VH1 tonight (8/7c) to kick off Season 11 — and Miss Vanjie isn’t the only queen making a royal reentrance.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Season 11’s first mini challenge, which requires each queen to stage a photoshoot that showcases their personality. In this clip, newcomer Honey Davenport is surprised mid-shoot by a ghost of Drag Race past, one who’s also apparently Honey’s drag aunt-in-law…? Anyway, it’s Manila Luzon — and she looks incredible.

Just as you’d expect from Manila, the fan-favorite queen makes the most of her 20-second appearance, even throwing a little shade at herself for never quite making into Drag Race‘s winners circle. (Her most recent attempt in All Stars 4 was cut short by lip sync assassin Naomi Smalls.)

Along with Vanjie and Honey, Drag Race‘s 11th season boasts a diverse group of hopeful queens: A’Keria C. Davenport (Dallas, Texas), Ariel Versace (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Brooke Lynn Hytes (Nashville, Tenn.), Kahanna Montrese (Las Vegas, Nev.), Mercedes Iman Diamond (Minneapolis, Minn.), Nina West (Columbus, Ohio), Plastique Tiara (also Dallas), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Dallas yet again), Scarlet Envy (New York City), Shuga Cain (NYC), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Chicago, Ill.), Soju (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Yvie Oddly (Denver, Colo.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of Manila's return, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 11. Do you have any early favorites?