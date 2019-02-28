The Baby-Sitters Club Dramedy Series Snags 10-Episode Order at Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club will reconvene at Netflix for its next meeting.

The streaming service has handed a 10-episode order to a dramedy series based on Ann M. Martin’s beloved books.

Described as a “contemporary, family-friendly adaptation,” Netflix’s live-action series will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends — Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer — in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” Martin said in a statement. “I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

Added Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family programming at Netflix: “The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs. Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”

Martin is among the show’s executive producers, along with Michael De Luca (Escape at Dannemora) and Lucia Aniello (Broad City). Rachel Shukert, a writer and co-producer for Netflix’s GLOW, will serve as showrunner.

The Baby-Sitters Club was previously adapted into a TV series that ran on HBO in 1990. A film based on the books, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik and Schuyler Fisk, followed in 1995.

