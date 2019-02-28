Syfy Orders Resident Alien Series Starring Firefly Vet Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk is officially taking up residence at Syfy: The network has given a series order to Resident Alien, a comic book adaptation starring the Firefly vet, it was announced on Thursday.

Based on the Dark Horse comics by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien is described as “a twisted and comedic fish-out-of-water story that follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) who, after taking on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor, slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.” Harry is, ultimately, forced to ask, “Are human beings worth saving?”

Joining Tudyk — who currently stars as the villainous Mr. Nobody in DC Universe’s Doom Patrol — are series regulars Sara Tomko (Once Upon a Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (People of Earth) and Levi Fiehler (Mars).

Resident Alien, which begins production in Vancouver this summer, hails from executive producer/writer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy). Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson (Hellboy) and Keith Goldberg (The Legend of Tarzan), as well as Amblin TV’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank (The Americans), will also serve as EPs, alongside pilot director David Dobkin (The Judge).

Are you excited for Tudyk’s turn as Syfy’s new extraterrestrial? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the show!