TVLine Items: Julia Roberts' New Series, Bosch Premiere Date and More

Julia Roberts may be headed back to Amazon: The actress — who starred in the first season of the streamer’s Homecoming — is in talks to headline and executive-produce the Amazon limited series Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jo Piazza, the project focuses on a woman who leaves her job as a high-powered Silicon Valley exec and moves with her family to her downtrodden Pennsylvania hometown so that she can run for Senate in a midterm election that will decide the balance of power in Congress.

The adaptation hails from writer Jon Robin Baitz (The Slap, Brothers & Sisters).

* Amazon’s cop drama Bosch will drop all 10 of its Season 5 episodes on Friday, April 19. Watch a new trailer below:

* Veep‘s Reid Scott has joined Ginnifer Goodwin and Lucy Liu in the cast of CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, per Deadline. The upcoming dramedy from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry follows three women living in three different time periods, all dealing with infidelity; Scott will play stay-at-home husband Eli in the 2018 timeline.

* Adelaide Clemens (Rectify‘s Tawney) has joined CBS’ Tommy pilot as the press secretary for Edie Falco’s titular chief of police, Deadline reports.

* Critters: A New Binge, an eight-episode short-form horror-comedy series based on the ’80s cult favorite, will premiere Stateside on Shudder on Thursday, March 21.

* WGN America’s Mennonite drug drama Pure will return for Season 2 — with recurring guest star Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) — on Tuesday, May 28 at 10/9c. Watch a teaser trailer:

