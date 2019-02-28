HBO CEO Richard Plepler to Step Down

It’s the end of an era at HBO: Richard Plepler is stepping down as chairman and CEO after nearly three decades at the network, our sister site Variety reports.

Plepler joined HBO’s parent company Time Warner back in 1992 as a senior executive after running his own New York City publicity firm. He was promoted to co-president of HBO in 2007, overseeing the network’s programming slate, before moving up to become chairman and CEO in 2013. In his time as an HBO executive, Plepler shepherded Emmy-winning hits like Game of Thrones, Veep, True Detective and Big Little Lies to the screen while also helping launch streaming platforms HBO Go and HBO Now, which significantly expanded the subscriber base.

As for who might replace Plepler at HBO, former NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt is rumored to be in talks to take a position at WarnerMedia that would include overseeing HBO, TNT and TBS along with WarnerMedia’s in-the-works streaming service. In fact, Variety reports that Plepler bristled at the prospect of WarnerMedia combining HBO and the Turner networks and eliminating a significant number of jobs.

He’s not the only pay-cable exec on the move, either: Chris Albrecht, who preceded Plepler at HBO, stepped down as Starz’s CEO earlier this month.