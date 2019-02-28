Fosse/Verdon Trailer: Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams Dance Through the Pain in FX's Showbiz Biopic

Life is a cabaret? Well, it’s a bit more than that, too, old chum, if we’re judging by the trailer for FX’s lavish Fosse/Verdon miniseries.

The full trailer — which you can watch above — showcases Oscar winner Sam Rockwell as legendary director/choreographer Bob Fosse, of Cabaret and Chicago fame, and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams as his wife/muse/collaborator Gwen Verdon. And it’s clear from the start that Verdon was more than just Fosse’s better half; her creative input was actually essential in making Fosse’s best productions as great as they were.

But their partnership wasn’t always smooth sailing: When Fosse invites Verdon to visit him on set, she asks, “Am I going to be unhappy when I get there?” That’s because he was a notorious cheater and drug addict, running off the rails even as his career was taking off. We get quick flashes of Fosse directing Liza Minnelli in Cabaret… and confessing to Verdon that he’s fallen in love with someone else.

“That’s what we do, though, isn’t it?” Fosse muses. “We take what hurts, and we turn it into a big gag.” After all, the show must go on.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Fosse/Verdon — debuting Tuesday, April 9 — and then hit the comments: Will you be reserving a seat for opening night?