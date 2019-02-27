The Sopranos Prequel Movie: Ray Liotta in Talks to Join Cast — But as Who?

Just when Ray Liotta thinks he’s done playing mobsters, they pull him back in: The Goodfellas star is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Sopranos prequel movie, our sister site Deadline reports.

The film, titled The Many Saints of Newark, is a prequel to the Emmy-winning HBO drama, set during the 1960s Newark riots. Liotta’s role has yet to be revealed, but that’s par for this course: Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Billy Magnussen (Maniac) have also joined the cast, but their roles haven’t been announced. We do know that Alessandro Nivola (Doll & Em) will star as Tony Soprano’s uncle Dickie Moltisanti, with James Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael playing a young Tony.

The Sopranos creator David Chase penned the script for The Many Saints of Newark, with Emmy-winning director Alan Taylor — who directed nine episodes of The Sopranos — tapped to helm the film. Production is expected to get underway this spring.

Liotta just wrapped up a three-season run as NYPD lieutenant Matt Wozniak on NBC’s Shades of Blue, co-starring with Jennifer Lopez, and has logged recent appearances on Young Sheldon, Modern Family and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. But of course, he’s still probably best known for his breakout role as mobster Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas.

