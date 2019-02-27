The OA Season 2 Trailer Reminds You How Little You Remember of Season 1

More than two years after renewing The OA for Season 2 — er, sorry, Part II — Netflix has released a premiere date and immersive trailer the supernatural-tinged drama.

Released back in December 2016, the TVLine #PeakTV Treasure starred Brit Marling (who co-created the series with Zal Batmanglij) as Prairie Johnson, a young woman who returned to her adoptive parents from a years-long vanishing, now no longer blind. Alternately seen as a miracle and a dangerous threat, Prairie aka The OA gradually confided the fantastic story of her “missing” years to a small group of locals, in order to recruit them for a mission.

I will say no more so as to not spoil anyone mulling a catch-up binge.

The “mind-bending” story resumes on Friday, March 22, as The OA navigates a new, President Obama-less dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as a captive. Part II introduces Kingsley Ben-Adir (Deep State, Vera) as Karim Washington, a private detective whose path crosses with OA as they try to solve the mystery of a missing teen’s whereabouts and a Nob Hill house connected to other disappearances.

Meanwhile, back in the original dimension, BBA aka Betty (Phyllis Smith), Angie (Chloë Levine) and the boys find themselves on a journey to understand the truth behind OA’s story and the incredible realities she described.

The Part II cast also brings back Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson,, Sharon Van Etten, Will Brill, Brendan Meyer, Ian Alexander and Brandon Perea, while new guest stars include Paz Vega, Irene Jacob, Vincent Kartheiser, Sheila Vand and Riz Ahmed.

EW.com also reports that Scott Wilson filmed “a very critical scene” as OA’s adoptive father, prior to his passing.