TVLine Items: Single Parents Casts Ex, Oprah's Neverland Special and More

Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf are finally sharing the small screen… sort of: The O.C. vet Adam Brody will guest-star on his real-life wife Leighton Meester’s ABC comedy Single Parents, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brody will appear in the season finale as Derek, the musician ex-husband of Meester’s character Angie. Ever since Derek loved and left her, Angie has stewed over him. As a result, Will (Taran Killam) encourages Angie to track down her ex and say her piece — but the plan does not go so well.

Since The O.C.‘s end, Brody has starred in AT&T Audience Network’s Billy & Billie and, most recently, Sony Crackle’s StartUp.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland — a conversation featuring Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the subjects of HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, along with its director Dan Reed — will air Monday, March 4 at 10/9c on HBO and OWN, immediately following the conclusion of Leaving Neverland.

* Law & Order: SVU has tapped Titus Welliver (Bosch) to guest-star in the March 21 episode as NYPD attorney Rob Miller.

* The Tick Season 2 will premiere Friday, April 5 on Amazon. Watch a new trailer below:

* CBS All Access’ Strange Angel has cast Angus Macfadyen (Chuck, Californication) as sex cult Thelema founder/”man of mystery” Aleister Crowley for Season 2.

* FX has handed a series order to a half-hour comedy based on the life of rapper/comedian Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky. The still-untitled project centers on a neurotic suburban man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

* Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst) has joined the cast of Amazon’s straight-to-series drama Utopia, about a group of young adults who are hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Ashleigh LaThrop (The Kominsky Method), Farrah Mackenzie (Logan Lucky) and Christopher Denham (Billions) have also boarded the ensemble.

* James Remar (Black Lightning) and Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot, ER) will recur in Showtime’s upcoming Kevin Bacon-starring drama series City on a Hill, from executive producers Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jennifer Todd, our sister site Deadline reports.

