Under the Dome's Mike Vogel to Star in ABC's Lost-esque Drama Pilot Triangle

Under the Dome vet Mike Vogel is headed out to sea as the star of ABC’s Bermuda Triangle-themed drama pilot Triangle, TVLine has learned.

What if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean, but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? That’s the provocative question at the center of Triangle, which centers on a family that is forced to band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants (from throughout history!) when they are shipwrecked in a strange land. Their Lost-esque goal? To find their way back home.

Vogel, most recently seen in NBC’s one-and-done drama The Brave, will play David Roman, an orphan who spent much of his childhood bouncing between foster homes. Now hoping to begin a new life with his daughter, Natalie and fiancé, Alex, their tropical vacation is interrupted by a violent storm which capsizes their boat and lands them in a strange land filled with danger, mystery, and no way home.

Jon Feldman (Designated Survivor) and Sonny Postiglione (Life on Mars) penned the pilot script and will serve as EPs.