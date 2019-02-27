Michael Cohen Live Stream: Watch Ex-Trump Lawyer's House Testimony

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to publicly testify before members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The hearing is poised to be a major TV event, with live coverage on ABC, CBS, CNN, C-Span, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC.

Cohen was arrested in December for crimes involving campaign finance and lying to Congress. According to NBC News, Cohen will be questioned about his time as Trump’s longtime aide, as well as the hush-money payments made to women who claimed that they had affairs with Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

During his opening statement, Cohen will describe Trump as a “racist,” a “con man” and a “cheat.” The 20-page document, which was released to lawmakers ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, includes multiple accusations against the president — including, but not limited to: (1) Trump knew that longtime adviser Roger Stone was in cahoots with Wikileaks and Julian Assange; (2) Trump was told by his son, Donald Trump Jr., about the infamous Trump Tower meeting before it took place in June 2016; and (3) Trump was actively involved in the aforementioned, illegal hush-money scheme.

Cohen is set to begin a three-year prison sentence on Monday, May 6 — though it could be extended if the Committee determines that Cohen is not entirely truthful during Wednesday’s hearing. Nothing he says can reduce his sentence, however.

The testimony is scheduled to begin at promptly 10 am ET.