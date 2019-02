A stunt on the set of L.A.’s Finest has taken a very real toll: Co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier had to have one of his legs amputated below the knee after a car stunt went horribly wrong on set.

Sonnier and his fellow executive producer/co-showrunner Brandon Margolis — who were both previously writers on NBC’s The Blacklist — were both injured in the accident last Thursday, our sister site Deadline reports. A stunt car crashed into a cargo crate, which then smashed into the “video village” area where Sonnier, Margolis and other producers were watching the stunt on monitors. Margolis suffered minor injuries and was quickly released, but Sonnier remains hospitalized. An investigation is currently underway to determine what went wrong and how to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in the future.

L.A.’s Finest, an offshoot of the Bad Boys movie franchise, stars Gabrielle Union in her Bad Boys role of Syd Burnett, now an LAPD detective. Jessica Alba co-stars as Syd’s new partner Nancy McKenna, with Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Ryan McPartlin (Chuck) leading the supporting cast. The series was set to debut Monday, May 13 on Spectrum’s on-demand service, as the cable provider’s first original series. Production was temporarily halted, though, after last week’s accident.