TVLine Items: Temptation Renewed, Kathie Lee's Final Today and More

There will be more scandalous behavior afoot on Temptation Island: USA Network has renewed the reality series revival for Season 2.

The show — whose freshman run currently airs Tuesdays at 10/9c — features original host Mark L. Walberg and four dating couples, whose relationships are tested by 24 sexy singles on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The second season will be expanded to 12 episodes and a reunion special.

* Kathie Lee Gifford’s last day as co-host of Today‘s fourth hour will be Friday, April 5. Jenna Bush Hager has been confirmed as her replacement.

* Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick will voice Facebook Watch’s upcoming animated comedy series Human Discoveries, about a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization who stumble onto humanity’s best and worst innovations, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Monkees is joining MeTV’s line-up this Sunday. The series will air weekly at 5/4c, following a huge response to the network’s Feb. 24 tribute to late band member Peter Tork.

* HBO has renewed its news-documentary series AXIOS has been renewed for a second season consisting of eight half-hour episodes (four in the spring and four in the fall), plus four specials.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Amy Schumer’s stand-up special Growing, which debuts Tuesday, March 19:

