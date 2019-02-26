Mary Steenburgen to Mother Jane Levy in NBC Musical Dramedy Pilot

Mary Steenburgen is adding her voice to the chorus of NBC’s musical dramedy pilot Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The Academy Award-winning actress has been cast as Maggie, the well-meaning mother of Jane Levy’s title character, TVLine has learned.

NBC describes the project as an “innovative musical dramedy about a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20’s who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her ‘gift’ to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.”

Along with Steenburgen and Levy, the pilot’s cast also includes Skylar Astin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Max, Zoey’s funny co-worker and best friend who has an “indie vibe,” and Alex Newell (Glee) as Mo, Zoey’s “easygoing, open-minded and cool” neighbor. The pilot is written by Austin Winsberg and will be directed by Richard Shepard, both of whom are executive-producing alongside Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Jason Wang, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles.

Most recently seen on Fox’s The Last Man on Earth, Steenburgen’s extensive small-screen resume also includes roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Orange Is the New Black, Justified, Wilfred, 30 Rock and Joan of Arcadia.

