Shadowhunters Cast Unveils Central Park Bench Dedicated to Fans

Shadowhunters may be kicking off its final run of episodes tonight (8/7c), but a piece of the Freeform drama will remain with us (and with New York City) forever.

Stars Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia and Harry Shum Jr. were on hand Monday for the unveiling of a bench in Central Park, which bears a special message on its plaque for fans of the supernatural drama series: “A seat for every person, creature, and legend to share love, acceptance and equality. Love, Shadowhunters Family/Freeform.” Here, have a closer look:

Shadowhunters‘ special dedication was arranged through the Central Park Conservancy, which established its Adopt-A-Bench program in 1986 “as a permanent fund to maintain and endow the care of Central Park’s more than 9,000 benches and their surrounding landscapes.”

(And if you’re wondering why the show picked Central Park, we’ve got three words for you: Seelie Court portal. Duh!)

For a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities — plus a little Q&A with the cast — check out TVLine’s Instagram story.