Good Trouble Video: Noah Centineo's Visit Reveals Jesus' New Career Plan

Another Fosters family member is checking in on Callie and Mariana during this Tuesday’s Good Trouble (Freeform, 8/7c). In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Noah Centineo — aka the Internet’s Boyfriend, following the release of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — reprises his role as Mariana and Callie’s brother Jesus, and much like his siblings, his career is off to a rocky start.

When it comes to Jesus’ treehouse-building business with Wyatt, “he’s struggling to get it off the ground,” executive producer Bradley Bredeweg tells TVLine. “But he’s still focused on it and still very excited about it and still trying to make it happen.”

As Jesus reveals in the video, “work is kind of slow,” so much so that his moms Lena and Stef think he should take a job with another contractor. But Jesus has a tiny idea that could turn his business around and allow him to keep working for himself.

Tuesday’s installment also finds Jesus and Mariana falling back into their “chaotic crazy twin relationship that they have,” Bredeweg describes. “It’s such a fun episode, and it was so great to have Noah back.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Jesus’ new career plan!