Cobie Smulders to Star as a Private Eye in ABC Drama Pilot Stumptown

Get ready to meet Cobie Smulders, P.I.: The How I Met Your Mother alum has signed to star as a private eye in the ABC drama pilot Stumptown, according to our sister site Variety.

Smulders will play Dex Parios, a whip-smart Army veteran who works as a private investigator in her hometown of Portland, Oregon. “With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own,” per the network’s official description. Based on the graphic novels of the same name, Stumptown is created by Jason Richman (Mercy Street, Detroit 1-8-7), who also serves as an executive producer. (The drama earned a pilot order at the Alphabet network last month.)

If Stumptown gets picked up to series, it’d be Smulders’ first series-regular TV role since playing newscaster/Canadian Robin Scherbatsky on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, a role she played for all nine seasons. After HIMYM ended in 2014, Smulders joined Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage and Billy Eichner in the ensemble cast of Netflix’s Friends From College, which just got cancelled after a two-season run. She also plays Maria Hill in Marvel’s Avengers movies, a role she has reprised on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.