Oscars 2019: And the Winners Are....

The Oscars are being held this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — without a host, and airing on ABC.
Heading into Hollywood’s big night, The Favourite and Roma led the pack with 10 nominations each, including nods for Best Picture. Also of note was Black Panther‘s Best Picture nomination, marking the first time a comic book-inspired film has been recognized in that category.
TVLine is denoting the winners as they are announced:
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma — WINNER (Available on Netflix)
Shoplifters
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali (Green Book) — WINNER
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) — WINNER
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo — WINNER (Premieres on NatGeo Sunday, March 3)
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther — WINNER (Ruth E. Carter first black woman to win this award)
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice — WINNER
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma — WINNER (Available on Netflix)
A Star Is Born
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Production Design
Black Panther — WINNER
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best Directing
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars” (Black Panther)
“I’ll Fight” (RBG)
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)
“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story