Oscars 2019: And the Winners Are....

The Oscars are being held this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — without a host, and airing on ABC.

Heading into Hollywood’s big night, The Favourite and Roma led the pack with 10 nominations each, including nods for Best Picture. Also of note was Black Panther‘s Best Picture nomination, marking the first time a comic book-inspired film has been recognized in that category.

TVLine is denoting the winners as they are announced:

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma — WINNER (Available on Netflix)

Shoplifters

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book) — WINNER

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) — WINNER

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo — WINNER (Premieres on NatGeo Sunday, March 3)

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther — WINNER (Ruth E. Carter first black woman to win this award)

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice — WINNER

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma — WINNER (Available on Netflix)

A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Production Design

Black Panther — WINNER

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Directing

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” (Black Panther)

“I’ll Fight” (RBG)

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story