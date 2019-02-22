Amy Smart to Play Stargirl's Mother, Neil Jackson Cast as DC Character

Felicity alum Amy Smart is set to play mom to the title character of DC Universe’s live-action Stargirl series.

TVLine has learned that Smart has been cast as Barbara Whitmore, who — now that teenage Courtney (played by Brec Bassinger) is older — is jumping back into the workforce and striving to be the best mother and provider she can be to her daughter, her new husband (Legally Blonde‘s Luke Wilson), and her new stepson (Trae Romano).

Other new Stargirl castings include English actor Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow) and newcomer Hunter Sansone, each playing an “undisclosed DC character.”

Penned by former DC CCO Geoff Johns, who created Stargirl for the comics as a memorial/tribute to his sister, the 13-episode DC Universe series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, who as Stargirl will inspire an unlikely group of young heroes — the Justice Society of America — to stop the villains of the past.

Previously announced castings include Joel McHale (Community) as Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman; Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House) as Dr. Mid-Nite; S.W.A.T.‘s Lou Ferrigno Jr. as chemist Rex Tyler/ the Golden Age Hourman; and Meg DeLacy (The Fosters) as Cindy Burman, daughter of longtime JSA enemy Dragon King. Meanwhile, other “undisclosed” DC characters will be played by Anjelika Washington (Shameless), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters), Christopher James Baker (True Detective) and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify).