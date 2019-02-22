Luke Cage's Simone Missick Among Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast Additions

Luke Cage‘s Simone Missick is set to play a bounty hunter in Netflix’s Altered Carbon, as one of several Season 2 cast additions announced on Friday (and seen in the teaser video above).

Joining returning Season 1 cast members Renee Elise Goldsberry (as revolution leader Quellcrest Falconer) and Chris Conner (as A.I. Poe), Missick will play Trepp, an expert bounty hunter known for her ability to track down anyone in the Settled Worlds… for the right price.

Other new Season 2 additions include Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as DIG 301, out-of-work A.I. programmed to assist human archeologists; Torben Liebrecht (CBC’s X Company) as Colonel Ivan Carrera, the leader of a Protectorate Special Forces unit known as “The Wedge”; and James Saito (The Terror) as Tanasesa Hideki, a centuries-old Yakuza boss who controls organized crime on the planet of Harlan’s World.

Hideki also hares a history with Takeshi Kovacs, the new character being played by Anthony Mackie (The Avengers). A former Protectorate CTAC soldier who became a revolutionary Envoy, and then a mercenary for hire, Kovacs swears allegiance to no man or woman except one: Quellcrist Falconer. His undying quest to reconnect with her spans multiple centuries, planets and sleeves.

Season 2, running eight episodes, is currently in production.