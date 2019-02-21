Magnum P.I. Welcomes Vet of Original Series: 'The Torch Has Been Passed'

Magnum series past and present will collide when a star of the original 1980s series pops up on CBS’ reboot.

TVLine has obtained an exclusive photo of Roger E. Mosley aka the original T.C. guest-starring on the March 11 episode of Magnum P.I. (airing Fridays at 8/7c).

Mosley will play Booky, a Vietnam vet and barber to whom the “new” T.C. (played by Stephen Hill) goes for sage advice (and a great haircut). Check out the two T.C.s below, then read on for more:

In a statement to TVLine, Magnum P.I.‘s Hill said, “Working with Roger E. Mosley was an inspiring way to begin Black History Month. It is truly an honor for us to welcome an original cast member of Magnum, P.I.; one who embodied the role of T.C. with such thoughtful and dignified talent.

“Roger and his beautiful wife Toni are proud of my take on the now-iconic character and expressed their enthusiasm to see me and my cast win,” Hill continued. “We exchanged gifts on set, and now Mr. Mosley and I have a signed Island Hoppers T-shirt from the other’s show. The proverbial torch has been passed.”

