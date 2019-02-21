Legacies Video: Hope and Landon's PDA Catches Rafael Off-Guard

The annual Salvatore School talent show arrives on tonight’s Legacies (The CW, 9/8c), and if brooding from a distance qualifies as a talent, our money’s on Rafael.

As if he wasn’t heartbroken enough already, the lovesick werewolf is forced to endure some uncharacteristically cutesy behavior between Hope and Landon in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode, including a suggestion that they make sweet music together at the talent show.

“I never wanted to before, because I would have had to do it alone, but now I have you,” she says. “We make up our own faction: the Tribrid and… you.” But when the couple’s playful banter progresses into full-blown PDA, Rafael quietly sees himself out of the room. (Poor guy. He’s really trying!)

As for Hope’s suspiciously chipper demeanor, this week’s episode pits the characters against a “creature that lowers their inhibitions,” so you can actually expect quite a bit of divergent behavior. And this being the big talent show, you can also expect full-on musical performances from the likes of Josie, Kaleb and Landon.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which student’s talent are you most excited to see?