TVLine Items: Magicians Star Visits God, Denise Richards on B&B and More

Someone magical is coming to God Friended Me: The Magicians star Stella Maeve will appear in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Maeve will play Sophia, a sous chef who works at her father’s restaurant and dreams of opening her own dining establishment. After Miles and Cara are sent her name by the God account, they discover that Sophia’s plans are in danger of falling apart.

Maeve’s installment airs Sunday, March 10 at 8/7c. Check out an exclusive first look above.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards has joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as Shauna Fulton, “a fun-loving, hard-working single mother from Las Vegas,” with “a past and big secrets to spill,” executive producer Bradley Bell tells People. Shauna — who makes her debut in the April 3 episode — comes to Los Angeles when her daughter (Katrina Bowden) becomes entangled in a complicated situation.

* Lifetime has found its new Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Tiffany Marie Smith (Supernatural) and Charlie Field (Poldark, Genius) will play the couple in the TV movie sequel Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

* Adrian Grenier (Entourage) will co-headline the Syfy pilot Cipher, about a son (The Dangerous Book for Boys‘ Gabriel Bateman) and father (Grenier) who unwittingly find themselves at the center of the next great war — over artificial intelligence, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Film actresses Andie MacDowell and Kathleen Turner will co-star in an untitled Fox dramedy pilot written by Tom Kapinos (Californication), per Deadline. If picked up to series, the entire first season will take place over the course of a single night at a wedding.

* Otto Bathurst (of the big screen’s recent Robin Hood) has been tapped to direct multiple episodes of Showtime’s live-action, nine-episode Halo video game adaptation.

