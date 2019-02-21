Arrow: Caity Lotz Confirmed to Return for Birds of Prey-Inspired Episode

The CW’s Arrow will have a veritable cage full of canaries when Caity Lotz reprises her role as Sara Lance in a highly anticipated upcoming episode.

TVLine has confirmed that Legends of Tomorrow star Lotz — whose Sara fleetingly popped up in an archival documentary interview during Arrow‘s 150th episode — will return for Season 7’s 18th episode, which is titled “Lost Canary” and has previously been described as a “Birds of Prey-inspired” outing. As Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz recently revealed to TVLine, “We are doing a Birds of Prey-inspired episode, that Laurel (played by Katie Cassidy Rodgers) will be involved with.”

Schwartz revealed the episode’s title earlier this week, along with three different Black Canary figurines (below). Cassidy Rodgers then shared on Instagram a BTS photo of her with fellow Canaries Juliana Harkavy and Lotz (above).

In the comic books, the actual Birds of Prey is typically comprised of Black Canary and Oracle/Barbara Gordon, plus a rotation of other female superheroes. The short-lived 2002-2003 TV series featured Oracle, Dinah Lance and Huntress.

Lotz first joined Arrow for its Season 2 premiere, and Sara was killed off during Season 3. The character was resurrected in Season 4 via Ra’s al Ghul’s Lazarus Pit, before spinning off to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for that show’s January 2016 launch.

Arrow returns Monday, March 4, with Episode 14. Currently on hiatus, Legends resumes its season Monday, April 1 at 8/7c (at which point Arrow will move to 9 o’clock).

