Rainn Wilson to Star in Utopia, New Amazon Series From Gillian Flynn

The Office‘s Rainn Wilson has a (dangerous) new day job. The actor formerly known as Dwight Schrute has landed a lead role in Utopia, Amazon’s forthcoming nine-episode drama series from Sharp Objects and Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, TVLine has learned.

Adapted from the British series of the same name, Utopia centers on a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

Wilson — who joins a cast that also includes Sasha Lane (American Honey) — will play Michael Stearns, a once promising virologist who has lost his edge. When a nationwide outbreak of a deadly flu arises, Michael offers his expertise, and soon finds he has landed smack in the middle of something much bigger.

Since clocking out of The Office, Wilson has appeared in Fox’s Backstrom, Showtime’s Roadies and, more recently, HBO’s Room 104 and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery.