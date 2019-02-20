Lena Waithe to EP Showtime Comedy How to Make Love to a Black Woman…

Lena Waithe has some very specific instructions for Showtime viewers: The Emmy winner will executive-produce a comedy pilot for the network titled (deep breath) How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some S–t), TVLine has learned.

The half-hour anthology series from The Chi writer Cassalina “Cathy” Kisakye follows multiple characters each week, “telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing — and harrowingly comic — sexual secrets,” per the network’s official description.

“Cathy’s script is haunting, funny, and extremely vulnerable — it’s the kind of script that doesn’t come around very often,” Waithe said in a statement. “I’m honored that Cathy trusts me with such a special project. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

“With How to Make Love, I’m thrilled to tell stories about the women I know, who are complicated, passionate, resilient and relatable,” Kisakye, who’s also a writer on the upcoming second season of Amazon’s Homecoming, added. “Thank you to Lena and the entire team at Showtime for believing in this project.”

Waithe, who has a first-look deal with Showtime, created and serves as an EP on the network’s acclaimed drama The Chi, which returns for Season 2 in April. She won an Emmy for co-writing the “Thanksgiving” episode of Aziz Ansari’s Netflix comedy Master of None, and also created BET’s Boomerang adaptation, with original star Halle Berry onboard as an EP.