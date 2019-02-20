TVLine Items: Flash Vet Joins CBS Pilot, NeNe Leakes' New Comedy and More

The Flash alumna Jessica Camacho is breaching over to a new TV project: The actress — who recurred on the aforementioned CW series as earth-hopping bounty hunter Gypsy — has been cast in CBS’ legal drama pilot Courthouse, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series follows “the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.”

Camacho — who most recently co-starred in NBC’s Taken —will play the determined public defender Emily Lopez-Berarro.

* NeNe Leakes (Glee, The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Marley Shelton (Rise) and Molly Sims (Las Vegas) will star in the Pop comedy pilot Ride or Die, about an elite spin studio that is rocked by a strange murder, per Deadline.

* Ramon Rodriguez (The Affair) has nabbed a lead role in NBC’s legal drama pilot Prism, in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved in a murder trial, our sister site Variety reports. The actor will play a hard-hitting prosecutor.

* ABC will air the 30-minute special American Idol: A New Journey Begins this Sunday at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ahead of the Oscars.

* Netflix has announced that On My Block Season 2 will premiere in March (exact date TBA):

Netflix has announced that On My Block Season 2 will premiere in March (exact date TBA)

* HBO has released a trailer for The Case Against Adnan Syed, a documentary that reinvestigates the case behind the Serial podcast. The program airs Sunday, March 10 at 9 pm.

