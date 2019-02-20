Criminal Minds: Rachael Leigh Cook Cast as [Spoiler]'s Love Interest

Criminal Minds is showing Reid some love in its 15th and final season. TVLine has learned exclusively that Rachael Leigh Cook (Perception) has been tapped to play Max, a quirky, kind-hearted, candid woman who strikes up an unusual relationship with Matthew Grey Gubler’s alter ego. Cook will appear in at least two of the CBS procedural’s final 10 episodes.

With this news, Reid’s love life appears to be suddenly complicated. (When it rains…..) For as Season 14 drew to a close, longtime colleague JJ shared with Spence at gunpoint, “I’ve always loved you. I was just too scared to say it before. And things are really just too complicated to say it now…. But you should know.”

Show boss Erica Messer told TVLine the first two hours of Season 15 “will pick up that thread,” because we can’t … pretend it didn’t happen. It’s definitely a huge driver for the first handful of episodes that will help add layers to those characters again.”

When Criminal Minds concludes next season it will have aired 324 total episodes, landing the show inside U.S. TV’s all-time Top 20. “It’s really bittersweet, but I’m so, so grateful to CBS for giving us this heads-up,” Messer shared. “I think one of my biggest fears was always, ‘Oh man, what if we don’t know’ and then they just don’t bring back the show? But they respect this series and the cast and the crew and the fans enough to end this properly.”