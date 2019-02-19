Sorry, Newsroom fans: Atlantis Cable News won’t be going live anytime soon.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show Monday night, The Newsroom creator Aaron Sorkin succinctly put an end to recent rumors that he’ll be reviving his award-winning HBO drama.

“I wish the show was on the air now,” Sorkin admitted to host James Corden, who suggested that The Newsroom is more relevant than ever in 2019. “I would love to be writing it now. But there are other things coming up. I have no plans to return to anything I’ve done.”

Rumors of a potential Newsroom return began on Feb. 13, after series co-star Olivia Munn told ETOnline that she’d “been having conversations with Sorkin” about bringing the show back.

“He’s very busy, but we have very high hopes that it would be able to come together, hopefully,” Munn said. “There’s been so much that has happened in the news and in media that we could really speak on, and it’d really be interesting to see what his take would be on it and what The Newsroom would do today.”

During its three-season run on HBO, The Newsroom earned star Jeff Daniels an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and the show itself was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Watch Sorkin’s Late Late Show appearance above — the Newsroom talks begin at 1:15 — then drop a comment and tell us: Are you bummed the show won’t be coming back, after all?